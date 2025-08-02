Browns Nation

Saturday, August 2, 2025
Rising Browns Rookie Making Noise In Key Position Battle

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are hoping its offense will bounce back in 2025 as the team looks better on paper across the board.

The Browns should have improved quarterback play with Joe Flacco under center, while position players like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku should demand most of the targets in the passing game.

The expectations are low in Cleveland as the team needs to sort out who they should keep long-term, so the regular season is truly about evaluating the young talent currently on the roster.

For example, undrafted wideout Luke Floriea has been making waves in training camp as he’s been impressive during drills and the open portions of practice.

It’ll be an uphill climb for an undersized receiver like Floriea to make the final 53-man roster, but he’s making a strong case this summer.

Recently, Floriea was seen getting reps as Cleveland’s punt returner and seems to be getting the edge on fellow wideout Kaden Davis.

“Luke Floriea keeps getting work as the Browns punt returner. He and Kaden Davis have been dueling all camp,” Schudel tweeted.

In the video, Floriea is seen on the field waiting for a punt and calls for a fair catch before receiving it.

With Jeudy and some of the other receivers on the roster, Floriea will likely need to make his impact on special teams to earn a roster spot.

There’s still time between now and the preseason for Floriea to make more of an impression, but he’s definitely at least garnered some attention.

Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation