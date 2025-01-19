Browns Nation

Sunday, January 19, 2025
Browns Legend Has Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson Trade

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Legend Has Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson Trade
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns are in perhaps the darkest spot of any team in the league, largely due to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract hanging over the franchise like a black cloud.

With the second pick in the draft, the team is in a position to potentially draft his replacement if they so choose.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that this team is still on the hook for a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years with Watson, who might not even play in 2025 thanks to re-tearing his Achilles.

The topic of Watson’s future came up recently on The Hanford Dixon Show.

When asked if he believes Watson will ever play for the Browns again, Dixon said he believes what has transpired has been the worst possible outcome of this trade and doesn’t think he’ll play.

Dixon mentioned how excited he was when the team traded for Watson, as were many fans despite his severe off-field issues.

However, with one injury after another and the fans completely turning on him, the team has nothing to show for all the assets it gave up and the $230 million it invested.

This relationship is at the point where the Browns need to move on as quickly as possible, and with the second pick in the draft, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could fall right into their laps.

If Watson doesn’t play in 2025, it will be easier for the Browns to get out of his deal due to the restructuring they did with his contract this offseason.

Regardless, it’s time to end this marriage.

Browns Nation