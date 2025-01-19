Browns Legend Has Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson Trade

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns are in perhaps the darkest spot of any team in the league, largely due to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract hanging over the franchise like a black cloud.

With the second pick in the draft, the team is in a position to potentially draft his replacement if they so choose.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that this team is still on the hook for a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years with Watson, who might not even play in 2025 thanks to re-tearing his Achilles.

The topic of Watson’s future came up recently on The Hanford Dixon Show.

When asked if he believes Watson will ever play for the Browns again, Dixon said he believes what has transpired has been the worst possible outcome of this trade and doesn’t think he’ll play.

Do you think Deshaun Watson will ever take another snap as a Cleveland Brown? #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 thinks the reality of the trade may be the WORST it could have gone. presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/Hah5SJPiDb — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 19, 2025

Dixon mentioned how excited he was when the team traded for Watson, as were many fans despite his severe off-field issues.

However, with one injury after another and the fans completely turning on him, the team has nothing to show for all the assets it gave up and the $230 million it invested.

This relationship is at the point where the Browns need to move on as quickly as possible, and with the second pick in the draft, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could fall right into their laps.

If Watson doesn’t play in 2025, it will be easier for the Browns to get out of his deal due to the restructuring they did with his contract this offseason.

Regardless, it’s time to end this marriage.

