Denzel Ward Has Honest Admission About Defending Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns have to deal with a two-time MVP twice a season.

Lamar Jackson has given opposing defenses a lot of trouble in the past.

That’s why Denzel Ward had a lot of praise for him.

Talking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the star cornerback admitted that going against such a dynamic player who can extend plays with his legs or make plays with his arm is a big challenge.

The Browns did get the best out of Lamar once this year, though.

They got just their second win of the season by taking them down at home in one of the most epic upsets of the campaign.

Unfortunately, that didn’t do much to help their case this season.

That’s often the difference between having a good team and being a contender.

The Browns could’ve been a contender with some decent quarterback play.

They even made the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco leading the way.

Once again, if they had a star quarterback, they could’ve advanced much further.

Of course, this is a team sport, and as such, everybody needs to do their part to help the team succeed.

Then again, quarterback continues to be the most crucial position in the game.

That’s why the Browns can’t afford to drop the ball at the position again in the offseason.

They must find someone who can uplift this team after the Deshaun Watson debacle.

Fortunately, they will have several options to do so, both in free agency and the NFL Draft.

