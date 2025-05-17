Joel Bitonio Reveals Honest Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders

Unlike most late-round selections who often face uphill battles to make final rosters, Shedeur Sanders brings unique attention and scrutiny with his arrival.

Sanders has demonstrated a focused approach to winning over the Cleveland Browns fanbase and securing his place on the team, beyond the off-field conversations.

This dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed by veterans in the locker room, including established guard Joel Bitonio.

The seven-time Pro-Bowler recently shared his early impressions of the rookie quarterback during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

“I’ve met him just for a few days, and he seems like he’s ready to work, just like all the rookies,” Bitonio said.

“He seems like he’s ready to work,” – Joel Bitonio talks about his early interactions with Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/OLM6Ei00LQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 16, 2025

Bitonio noted that having both Sanders and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel creates a valuable competitive environment beneficial for their development.

After spending time with the newcomers during rookie activities, the veteran guard observed their willingness to learn and even provide guidance to other first-year players.

He emphasized to Sanders and the entire rookie class that mastering the playbook represents the first crucial step toward NFL success.

Bitonio also cautioned against making definitive judgments so early.

Despite the heightened attention surrounding the quarterback, the focus remains on translating potential into on-field performance.

Sanders’ unexpected slide from a projected early round selection to a Day 3 pick generated numerous theories.

Some pointed to questions about his priorities between NFL aspirations and personal brand development.

Now that the draft speculation has concluded, Sanders begins his professional journey with the Cleveland Browns, where past narratives matter far less than present performance and future potential.

