Browns Nation

Sunday, November 3, 2024
David Njoku Could Make Notable Franchise History On Sunday

David Njoku Could Make Notable Franchise History On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Browns tight end David Njoku has been a fixture in Cleveland since the team selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While he’s enjoyed some success over his eight-year career, his best season came in 2023 as he hauled in 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

Through five games this season, Njoku has pulled down 25 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of his scores have come in the past five quarters after veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who replaced injured starter Deshaun Watson, assumed the role in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens positioned Njoku to make team history on Sunday should he catch another scoring strike, according to records on Pro Football Reference.

Njoku is currently tied for 10th on the Browns all-time touchdown reception list with wide receiver Webster Slaughter.

On Njoku’s next touchdown reception, the tight end would move into a three-way tie for eight on the all-time leaderboard with Braylon Edwards and Michael Jackson as both former wide receivers have 28 touchdowns in a Browns uniform.

Despite the NFL’s transformation into a pass-friendly league, no players from the Browns’ recent iterations appear in the top 20 of the franchise’s leaderboard.

The leader for touchdown receptions in Cleveland’s history is Gary Collins as he played from 1962 until 1971 at the position, catching 70 touchdowns for the Browns.

He’s followed by Dante Lavelli (62), Paul Warfield (52), Ray Renfro (50), and Ozzie Newsome (47) to round out the top five, respectively.

Browns Nation