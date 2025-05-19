Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kurt Warner Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders

Kurt Warner Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kurt Warner Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is coming to town with far more hype and expectations than a typical fifth-round pick due to his well-documented college career and hundreds of mock drafts that incorrectly had him projected to be a top-10 pick.

It’s hard to forget all of that just because he slid to the fifth round.

Many, including former Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner, still view him as a potential star in the NFL.

Warner recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show to discuss Sanders, and he said he didn’t see him as a fifth-round prospect.

Warner mentioned how Sanders was tasked with being the main reason Colorado won games in college and was tasked week in and week out with making difficult throws and carrying the offense despite having a bad offensive line and subpar running game.

Cleveland gave up 66 sacks last season and will be relying on improved health to tighten up that number in 2025, as the Browns didn’t make any big investments in free agency or the draft to improve up front.

Given how tough the team’s first eight games are before the Week 9 bye week, it’s not ideal to throw either Sanders or Dillon Gabriel behind that offensive line until it is proven to be capable of protecting the quarterback for 17 games.

This franchise has had far too many disappointments at the quarterback position, and giving Shedeur Sanders all he needs to have the best chance of succeeding at the next level is of the utmost priority, whether that’s by starting him early this season or not.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals How Browns Will Use Dylan Sampson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation