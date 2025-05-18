Browns Legend Is Hoping One Rookie ‘Explodes’ On Defense

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, scoring just 15.2 points per game, which certainly put the defense at a disadvantage by putting them in plenty of compromising positions.

Improving the offense was obviously the big priority heading into the offseason, but there is plenty of room for improvement on defense as well, while one team legend has high hopes for a certain rookie.

During a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, Dixon said he isn’t worried about the viral video of No. 5 pick Mason Graham throwing up during rookie minicamp and believes he is in for a huge season and career.

“I hope he just explodes on defense and just has the best career ever,” Dixon said.

Does Mason Graham get a PASS for beeing seen puking at #Browns minicamp? @HanfordDixon29 thinks so. #DawgPound "I hope he just explodes on defense and just has the best career ever." Presented by @liptonhardtea #liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/uQlSfhLDrC — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 17, 2025

The Graham selection at No. 5 was unsurprising, as he was the anchor for one of the best defenses in college football for years at Michigan, where he won the 2023-24 National Championship.

The surprising part was Cleveland trading down from No. 2 to No. 5 to take Graham, opting to pass on selecting two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

Graham should be a Day One starter, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll be the anchor of this defense for years to come just like he was with the Wolverines.

His presence should make Myles Garrett’s life much easier, as a pocket-busting defensive tackle is an edge rusher’s best friend.

Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger will be relied upon heavily as well, especially now that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been ruled out for the 2025 season due to the neck injury he suffered last season.

Hopefully, Graham got all the puking out of his system, and it will be smooth sailing from here.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off New Browns Threads