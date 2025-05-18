Shedeur Sanders Shows Off New Browns Threads

The Cleveland Browns have four new quarterbacks on their roster.

However, most of – if not all – the talk has been centered around one individual.

Shedeur Sanders’ surprising draft slide continues to be the talk of the hour around the league.

And while there were more than enough reasons to doubt him, he should also have plenty of motivation to step up and prove his worth.

That’s why plenty of fans were ecstatic to see him donning his new threads and his Cleveland Browns No. 12 jersey (via NFL).

Sanders has a steep challenge ahead of him.

All things considered, he will likely be QB4 in the team’s pecking order, so he won’t have many – if any – reps with the first team.

That’s far from an ideal position to be in.

Then again, it’s not like he has to be a starter right away.

If anything, his draft slide makes it loud and clear that he’s far from ready to be a starter in this league.

He needs to learn, work hard, and wait for his turn.

If he’s as good as he and his many fans say he is, the team – or any team – will eventually realize his skills.

Everybody has to earn their stripes in the league, even those who come from an NFL lineage or who were taken early in the draft.

The Browns have been in the hunt for a franchise quarterback for over two decades now, and it would be ironic to see them find theirs in the fifth round.

