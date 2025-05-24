Browns Legend Makes Big Prediction About Harold Fannin Jr.

While most of the Cleveland Browns’ seven picks came from major college programs, the Browns went off the beaten path for their tight end selection.

Harold Fannin Jr. was the only selection from outside a power conference, coming from the Mid-American Conference.

Despite being selected in the third round, Fannin has already generated significant buzz around the organization.

Adding to the buzz, even franchise legend Hanford Dixon is thrilled about Fannin’s potential.

“Kind of excited about the kid that we just drafted, the tight end, Harold Fannin Jr., out of Bowling Green. I mean, he broke the FBS records for tight ends in receiving yards and reception yards. He is going to be an outstanding tight end for us, because he’s another guy that everybody is talking about,” Dixon said during his podcast.

@HanfordDixon29 is EXCITED for what new #Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. brings to the table! #DawgPound "He is going to be an oustanding Tight End for us." Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/7B99tVNVJy — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 23, 2025

The endorsement from Hanford Dixon carries weight, especially considering Fannin’s impressive college resume.

Breaking FBS records for tight end receiving production doesn’t happen by accident. The Browns’ front office clearly saw something special in the 20-year-old prospect.

While David Njoku anchors the tight end position, the Browns have lacked consistent depth and versatility at the spot. Fannin’s natural feel as a receiver makes him an intriguing complement to what Cleveland already has in place.

Fannin enters a situation where he can develop without overwhelming pressure while still having opportunities to contribute. His ability to create yards after the catch adds a dimension that the Browns’ offense has been missing.

The Browns appear ready to maximize their personnel groupings, and having two capable receiving threats at the position opens up various offensive possibilities.

At just 20 years old, Fannin represents significant upside if he can translate his skills to the professional level, and early indications point toward Cleveland expecting meaningful contributions from their MAC selection.

