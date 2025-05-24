Keyshawn Johnson Is ‘Confident’ Who Will Win Browns’ QB Competition

With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett joined by rookie Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns’ competition appears wide open.

While some question whether the former Colorado standout can immediately claim the starting role, one prominent analyst sees Sanders emerging as the clear winner.

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared his prediction during an episode of FS1’s Speak, expressing confidence in Sanders’ ability to capture the starting job.

“I am confident that it is going to be Shedeur, I don’t know when though. I don’t know if it’s the start of the season or three, four, or five games into the season, but before they get to the midseason mark, he’s going to be the starting quarterback and taking the reps,” Johnson said.

Sanders came in last as a fifth-round selection, but arrival order rarely determines the final outcome.

Training camp will begin with a relatively even rep distribution among the quarterbacks. The separation occurs gradually as coaches identify their preferred options.

The rookie’s path to the starting role becomes clearer if Cleveland struggles early. Once playoff contention appears unlikely, the Browns would benefit from developing their young quarterback.

Sanders would gain valuable experience while the organization evaluates his long-term potential.

What starts as a patient approach could accelerate into meaningful opportunities during the season’s second half, giving Sanders the chance to establish himself as Cleveland’s future at the position.

