Josh Cribbs Doesn’t See Deion Sanders Allowing Browns To Draft Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL campaign may have left fans wanting more, but their draft positioning offers a glimmer of hope.

Currently sitting with the second overall pick, the Browns find themselves in prime position to land one of college football’s top talents.

Recent buzz suggests Miami quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as the frontrunner for the first pick, with the Tennessee Titans reportedly showing strong interest in the signal-caller.

This development could pave the way for the Browns to select Shedeur Sanders.

However, former Browns star Josh Cribbs sees potential roadblocks ahead.

During a recent episode of his “The Return” podcast, Cribbs shared his candid thoughts on the matter, suggesting that NFL legend Deion Sanders might have other plans for his son’s future.

Cribbs believes the influence of the elder Sanders might determine his son’s NFL destination:

“I don’t think Prime, Deion Sanders, would allow his pride and joy Shedeur Sanders to come to the Browns at this point in our organizational rebuild.”

"I don't think Prime would allow his pride and joy Shedeur Sanders to come to the Browns at this point in our organizational rebuild." –@JoshCribbs16 as to why he doesn't see the Browns drafting Sheduer at No. 2 #DawgPound presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/jjcCr3coFz — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 8, 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation demands immediate attention this offseason, making the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft crucial for the franchise’s future.

Yet, the path to landing Sanders appears complex, with Deion Sanders expected to play a significant role in shaping his son’s professional journey.

Cleveland’s recent history with quarterback acquisitions doesn’t help their case either – the Deshaun Watson signing, which required a record-breaking contract to lure him to Cleveland, stands as a cautionary tale in NFL circles.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Browns’ decision at No. 2 will dominate football conversations.

While Shedeur Sanders represents an enticing option, the Browns might explore alternative choices.

Draft day promises answers, but until then, speculation will run rampant. Despite the inevitable connection between Sanders and Cleveland in draft discussions, growing sentiment suggests this pairing might face significant hurdles.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About What Browns Knew About Ken Dorsey Before Hiring Him