Browns Legend Reveals A Big Concern About Team Drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns may have traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, but somehow, that hasn’t helped clear up the team’s quarterback situation at all.

Whenever Aaron Rodgers signs, likely with the Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings, all potential free-agent starting quarterbacks will be off the market, which forces the Browns to look toward the draft for their next potential franchise QB.

Of course, that conversation about finding the franchise QB in the draft begins with Shedeur Sanders and the No. 2 overall pick, but franchise legend Josh Cribbs said on a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs that he isn’t sure if the team is currently in a position where Shedeur can succeed.

“I feel like if he were to go somewhere else, he would have some type of success, and if he came here, it’s as if he doesn’t take us to the playoffs, it’s a loss.”

Cribbs worries that the Browns could sabotage his career after mentioning the laundry list of QBs the team has cycled through, but all that heartbreak could be part of the reason for the hesitation.

It’s an organizational problem that some fanbases have unfortunately had to deal with, and given the Browns’ track record, it’s clear that they are not one of the teams that anybody thinks of when it comes to getting the best out of young quarterback prospects.

The Browns have ten picks in the upcoming draft, so there’s always a chance they could fall in love with a quarterback in the later rounds and opt to go that route instead with somebody like Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, or Jaxson Dart.

It’s still anybody’s guess what the team does at No. 2, but the Browns have about a month to decide if Shedeur Sanders makes sense as their next franchise QB as they look to put the Deshaun Watson era behind them.

