Browns Legend Reveals Which QB Prospect The Team Should Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, many fans believe they should use it to get a new quarterback.

That makes sense, but whoever might be available by then might not be the guy the Browns need or covet.

Considering this, Browns icon Hanford Dixon suggested that the team should consider trading down to acquire Jalen Milroe.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender argued that the team could get more picks and draft Jalen Milroe later in the first round.

The Top Dawg wants to trade back and draft Jalen Milroe #DawgPound Would you be down for the former Heisman favorite? pic.twitter.com/Hk9LBVje1s — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 22, 2025

Milroe has gained a lot of momentum as the Browns’ potential pick over the last week or so.

Tommy Rees’ appointment as the team’s offensive coordinator surely had plenty to do with that.

They worked together during Rees’ brief time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, so they could get up to speed immediately in the pros.

Then again, as talented as Milroe is, he’s also seen as a bit of a project.

The team might need to have him sit for a year or two before he’s ready to take the reins of the team.

Of course, we’ve also seen players wow coaches and get thrown into the fire sooner than expected because they’re more NFL-ready than they initially thought.

But if they decide to go this route, chances are that whoever they sign as a veteran in free agency will get to hold down the fort for a while, with Milroe working on his game and waiting for his time.

