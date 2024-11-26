Insider Notes Alarming Stat About Browns’ Defense This Season

Analysts and fans raved when the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz.

His reputation as a defensive guru preceded him, and with the Browns’ personnel, it seemed to be a match made in heaven.

Notably, it didn’t take long before the speculation was proven right, as the Browns had one of the most dominant defenses in the league in his first year in charge, anchored by Myles Garrett, who wound up winning Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, as good as they’ve been this season, they haven’t been nearly as good as they were last year.

ESPN analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted an alarming stat about the Browns’ defense this season.

In the latest edition of ESPN’s Power Rankings, in which the Browns climbed from No. 28 to No. 25 after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oyefusi pointed out that the team has taken a big step back in terms of allowing explosive plays:

“The Browns’ defense has regressed from last season, mainly by allowing the second-most explosive plays in the NFL, but it’s still the strength of the team,” Oyefusi said.

Granted, the Browns still have a solid defense, and their chances of winning games are always related to defensive success.

Nevertheless, they have to pay better attention to detail, communicate better, and – above all – stay locked in and put in a strong effort from start to finish.

The Browns should continue to have a solid defensive unit for as long as Garrett and Schwartz are there.

It’s all about making some minor adjustments, adding more depth at linebacker, and holding everybody accountable to get back on track next season.

