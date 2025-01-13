Browns Legend Says He’s Buying The Hype About 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a franchise quarterback.

If that sounds like a familiar sentence, that’s because it is a familiar sentence.

This time, however, they can get a true difference-maker.

At least, that’s how Hanford Dixon feels.

In the latest edition of his show, the Browns legend claimed that Shedeur Sanders has a ‘promising future’ and seemed to make a case for the team to get him with the No. 2 pick.

Shedeur Sanders has always responded to the haters that say he’s only where he is because of who is father is. #DawgPound “Whoever drafts this kid is getting a QB with a promising future in the NFL.” – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/L2oXEwzhms — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 13, 2025

On paper, Sanders should be everything the Browns want and need at the position.

Then again, it won’t be an easy decision to make.

Some believe that his father, Deion Sanders, won’t allow him to play for the Browns, and he’ll pull the strings to ensure he lands elsewhere.

Granted, the Browns have the final call and could still opt to draft him, but that’s not the kind of problem you want to deal with.

Others believe he’s not as good as some think, adding that the Browns could and should wait until the 2026 NFL Draft to go after a rookie quarterback.

Whatever the case, the fact is that the team needs to revamp their quarterback room in the offseason.

Even if he hadn’t re-aggravated his injury, Deshaun Watson clearly wasn’t the answer at the position.

Whether the Browns will look to replace Watson with Sanders remains to be seen, but we will definitely see some new faces in Cleveland this offseason.

