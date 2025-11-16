Browns Legend Sees A Big Change In Myles Garrett

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns don’t have much left to play for this season aside from giving the young guys more reps to prepare for next season. The first half of the season may not have been the bounce-back campaign this fan base was looking for, but they can always hang their hats on the dominance of Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been a monster thus far and hasn’t let his foot off the gas pedal despite getting paid in the offseason. With 11 sacks and a forced fumble through nine games, he is on pace to potentially have his best statistical season ever.

Former legendary kick returner Josh Cribbs recently shared on an episode of The Top Dawgs Show that he has seen a change in Garrett this year. Cribbs praised Garrett for his maturity and growth as a leader and how he responded to a recent question in a press conference when Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot asked him about how the offense has been doing.

“He answered it beautifully. ‘I’m worried about the defense,’ we need to play better. That’s such a mature captain of him,” Cribbs said.

Has Myles Garrett matured as a leader? #DawgPound "He answered the questions beautifully, that was such a mature answer from him." – @JoshCribbs16 Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/CmdzlXxrzO pic.twitter.com/wLec1AviSC — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 16, 2025

Garrett’s Leadership Powers Young Browns Defense

There have been times this season when Garrett’s frustration has visibly boiled over, but it’s hard to blame him when he and the rest of the defense are doing such a good job while the offense is once again failing to pull its own weight. Cleveland had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season at just 15.2 points per game, and it has barely improved upon that number so far this year.

It’s clear that Garrett’s leadership has already rubbed off on rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, as the two rookies have immediately become forces in Cleveland’s front seven to help alleviate pressure on Garrett and free him from getting double-teamed every snap. It’s not the most enjoyable thing for Browns fans to hang their hats on, but it’s at least a nice silver lining in what is turning out to be somewhat of a lost season.

NEXT:

2 Browns Defenders Predicted To Have Big Game Against Ravens