Browns Legend Sounds Off About The Team’s Lack Of Discipline

There have been plenty of positives from the Kevin Stefanski era in the Cleveland Browns.

Nonetheless, there have also been some things that have been borderline infuriating.

Notably, that has often been the case with all the penalties.

The Browns have always been one of the most penalized teams since Stefanski took the reins of the team, and Hanford Dixon has finally had enough of that.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary player put the team on blast over their lack of discipline, complaining about the pre-snap penalties and how some wide receivers don’t even seem to be aware of where they’re lining up:

“Wide receivers line up on the outside looking down the line to tell if they’re offsides or not. There’s no excuse, especially when it comes from the outside,” he said.

Pre-snap penalties make @HanfordDixon29 FURIOUS #DawgPound "Wide receivers line up on the outside looking down the line to tell if they're offsides or not. There's no excuse, especially when it comes from the outside." 😂 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/bWFBsFwQbG — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) December 31, 2024

Truth be told, that’s a big thing to address and fix with the coaching staff.

Those are basic things.

The fundamentals are still the fundamentals; it doesn’t matter how many years have gone by and how much the game has changed.

Undisciplined teams rarely find success, as it’s not easy to win when you’re constantly either going backward or giving up first downs because of a lack of focus and concentration.

Kevin Stefanski and his staff have done mostly a decent job since they took over.

He’s been named Coach of the Year twice, and that’s despite having a subpar quarterback situation more often than not.

Then again, as much as he deserves credit for what he’s done, he also needs to be held accountable for this.

This has to change and be better going forward; otherwise, it will be hard to defend him.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Announces Browns' QB Plans For Final Game