Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Turns Heads With Unfiltered Opinion Of Dillon Gabriel

Browns Legend Turns Heads With Unfiltered Opinion Of Dillon Gabriel

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Legend Turns Heads With Unfiltered Opinion Of Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a four-man quarterback competition, which is never the recipe for a successful NFL season. It’s a big reason why few are surprised the Browns are 3-10 heading into a Week 15 battle with the Chicago Bears in an effort to re-establish some positive momentum to carry into the offseason.

Rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has generated plenty of excitement in his three starts and has convinced the coaching staff to name him the starter for the rest of the year. He has made fans forget about their other rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, who initially suffered a concussion a few weeks back.

Gabriel’s conservative approach and questionable deep ball had many fans clamoring to see Sanders weeks prior to his debut.

Team legend Hanford Dixon is among the fans who didn’t believe in Gabriel, as he had some disparaging words for him in a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show.

“He ain’t no god-d*mn big-time quarterback.”

Dixon said he could tell right away Gabriel wasn’t a big-time quarterback, and he isn’t the only Browns media member to voice that type of criticism about the rookie QB. It’s harsh, but Gabriel didn’t do much during his six starts to dispel that notion.

While the Browns are just 1-2 in Sanders’ three starts, it’s clear that the offense has responded well to him being under center as opposed to Gabriel. The offense as a whole has looked less predictable and more explosive, and Chicago will be a great test to see just how far it has come.

Leveling this kind of criticism at a third-round rookie who was thrust into an unenviable situation isn’t fair, but Gabriel still has plenty of time to change people’s minds.

His day will come again, and hopefully, he’ll be ready for it.

NEXT:  A Massive Trench Battle Could Decide Browns-Bears Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Insider Predicts Trouble Looming For Shedeur Sanders In Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Fans enter FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Returning To School For 2026 Season
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 16: Carson Schwesinger #49 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Calls Browns Defense ‘Overrated’ Ahead Of Bears Matchup
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
One Stat Sums Up Browns’ Offensive Struggles In 2025
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after catching a touchdown in front of Darrell Baker Jr. #39 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
A Massive Trench Battle Could Decide Browns-Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 16: General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
A Franchise-Defining Choice Is Looming For The Browns
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation