Browns Legend Turns Heads With Unfiltered Opinion Of Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a four-man quarterback competition, which is never the recipe for a successful NFL season. It’s a big reason why few are surprised the Browns are 3-10 heading into a Week 15 battle with the Chicago Bears in an effort to re-establish some positive momentum to carry into the offseason.

Rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has generated plenty of excitement in his three starts and has convinced the coaching staff to name him the starter for the rest of the year. He has made fans forget about their other rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, who initially suffered a concussion a few weeks back.

Gabriel’s conservative approach and questionable deep ball had many fans clamoring to see Sanders weeks prior to his debut.

Team legend Hanford Dixon is among the fans who didn’t believe in Gabriel, as he had some disparaging words for him in a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show.

“He ain’t no god-d*mn big-time quarterback.”

"He ain't no goddamn big-time quarterback." #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 doesn't understand the preferential treatment Dillon Gabriel received throughout the season. Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/CmdzlXxrzO pic.twitter.com/05JSSRnzB2 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 12, 2025

Dixon said he could tell right away Gabriel wasn’t a big-time quarterback, and he isn’t the only Browns media member to voice that type of criticism about the rookie QB. It’s harsh, but Gabriel didn’t do much during his six starts to dispel that notion.

While the Browns are just 1-2 in Sanders’ three starts, it’s clear that the offense has responded well to him being under center as opposed to Gabriel. The offense as a whole has looked less predictable and more explosive, and Chicago will be a great test to see just how far it has come.

Leveling this kind of criticism at a third-round rookie who was thrust into an unenviable situation isn’t fair, but Gabriel still has plenty of time to change people’s minds.

His day will come again, and hopefully, he’ll be ready for it.

NEXT:

A Massive Trench Battle Could Decide Browns-Bears Game