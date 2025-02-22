Browns Legend Urges Team Not To Pursue Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build for the future.

However, they also need to compete right away.

That’s why most reports state that they will take a rookie in the NFL Draft and also sign a veteran in free agency.

Now, with the New York Jets reportedly set to release Aaron Rodgers, some believe he could be a potential candidate for the Browns.

Considering that, team legend Hanford Dixon went out of his way to urge the team not to make a run at him.

Hanford does NOT want Aaron Rodgers in Cleveland… #DawgPound "I don't think we need him; he brings baggage with him." – @HanfordDixon29 Find @drinkgaragebeer near you: https://t.co/A9DUId2LC1 pic.twitter.com/mzu49F67O3 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) February 21, 2025

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender claimed that as much as he wanted to see Aaron Rodgers do well and continue his career, he didn’t want it to be in Cleveland.

He thinks that Rodgers is the kind of player who comes with baggage, and he doesn’t think the organization needs that right now.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

Rodgers is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players of all time, but he might not be able to play at that level anymore.

Moreover, the Browns have already had their fair share of controversy and unwanted attention at the quarterback position, and adding a controversial and larger-than-life character like Rodgers to the mix won’t do much to help.

If Rodgers were still a perennial MVP candidate who could turn any team into a Super Bowl contender, he would be worth all the potential trouble.

At this point in time, that might not be the case anymore.

NEXT:

Browns WR Linked Up With Cavs Star After Friday's Game