Browns Legend Urges Team To Employ 1 Specific Strategy On Offense

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made the shocking decision to roll with fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson instead of P.J. Walker for Sunday’s divisional clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The UCLA product was far from perfect or even impressive, but he did just enough to keep the team’s offense afloat and get another win.

However, when asked about the team’s plans going forward, team legend Greg Pruitt said on “The Hanford Dixon Show” that the Browns need to give Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford around 30 carries per game.

The legendary running back stated that there’s no way running backs can be efficient with just a handful of carries per game, and the team should take a run-heavy approach now that Deshaun Watson is no longer behind center.

Of course, that’s going to be a bit of a challenge, as that’s what other teams will expect, so that’s the first thing they’ll look to take away.

The Browns could be in trouble if other teams dare them to beat them with Thompson-Robinson’s arm.

While DTR could turn out to be a decent quarterback — and even a starting-caliber player — he’s still a work in progress and will need way more reps before being the kind of player who can put the team on his shoulders and just lead the way.

The Browns continue to find ways to win games, and that’s all that matters.

Still, he has a valid point in terms of the running game being the safest bet for their offensive approach from now on.

