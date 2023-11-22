Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Sends Quick Message Following Surgery

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season.

It’s hard to imagine how far they could’ve gotten with a fully healthy Deshaun Watson, as they’re 7-3 despite having a revolving door at the QB position.

Just when it seemed like Watson and the Browns were poised for greatness together, Watson suffered a season-ending injury and raised plenty of questions about the position for the remainder of the campaign.

Watson just underwent surgery to repair his injured shoulder, and he’s fully expected to be back on the field by the start of next season.

He took to Twitter to share his good wishes and positive thoughts after undergoing surgery, with plenty of fans taking to social media to wish him well.

Truth be told, Watson was far from the player people thought he’d be.

It’s evident that the long layoff took a toll on his quick first step and it felt like he was pressing at times, making reckless decisions and taking unnecessary risks.

Then again, the talent was always there, and he showed glimpses of his old play every now and then.

He was fresh off his best game as a Brown, completing 14 of 14 passes in the second half in the upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, and that was the level of play his fans wanted to see week in and week out.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait until 2024 to see him back on the field, but don’t be shocked if this team gets far in the playoffs even without him.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Defender Sends Strong Message After Big Win Over Steelers

