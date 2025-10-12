Browns Linked To 3 OL Prospects In 2026 Draft

For more than two decades, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a solution at the quarterback position.

That might be the case again this season, and they’re expected to at least explore their options at quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, that’s not the only main issue they need to address.

Their offensive line is aging, brittle, and in desperate need of an overhaul.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft scouting staff believes they will target one of these three offensive linemen: Francis Mauigoa, Olaivavega Ioane, or Keylan Rutledge:

“Francis Mauigoa should be the top guard in the draft. At the beginning of this process he was considered a tackle but his length and limited range in pass protection could bump him inside. Olaivavega Ioane is not a former tackle, but he demonstrates above-average athleticism and the physicality to succeed in both gap and zone run schemes. Rutledge is another guard who is putting himself on radars around the league,” via BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept.

Given the way things have gone for this unit this season, the Browns should use at least three draft picks on the offensive line, one of which should be a first or second-round selection.

They should also look to spend big bucks in free agency.

The Browns used to have a solid offensive line, but Father Time is ruthless, and injuries have also played a big part.

Of course, solving their issues at quarterback is mandatory, but whoever they get to play the position will need to be protected.

The Browns will use the remainder of the season to evaluate whether Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders have the potential to lead the franchise going forward; hopefully, that will be the case.

From then on, it will all be about finding the right men to keep them out of harm’s way.

Fortunately, the Browns have more than enough draft capital and options to choose from right now.

