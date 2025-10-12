Insider Reveals Why Browns Acquired Tyson Campbell

The Cleveland Browns turned some heads with their latest move.

While parting ways with Greg Newsome II was somewhat expected, not many people saw them acquiring Tyson Campbell.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot took to social media to explain the reasoning behind that move:

“When everything is factored in, including the Jaguars absorbing CB Greg Newsome’s $9.6M remainder for this year, CB Tyson Campbell will only cost the Browns just over $10M a year for the next 3 years. (His yearly ave. is $19.1),” she wrote.

Newsome is about to become a free agent, and the chances of signing him to a cheaper deal than that were pretty slim, especially if he continued his strong start to the season.

Also, the Browns never seemed to be fully committed to him.

He was tangled up in trade rumors for years, and after watching him struggle so mightily last season, it was hard to believe his strong start to the campaign was sustainable in the long run.

Even if it were, Campbell is from his rookie class, and the team likely scouted him, considering him a potential selection at the time.

The fact that they agreed to take a player with so many years left in his contract goes to show that the team clearly believes he’s a seamless fit for Jim Schwartz’s defensive system.

And while the timing of the trade may have been surprising, sometimes you just have to take the opportunity when it comes up, and this move made perfect sense for the long run, at least money-wise.

