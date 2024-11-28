Browns Linked To Dominant College Defender In 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot.

Winning football games would create momentum for the Browns as they look to improve from their 3-8 start to the 2024 campaign, potentially fueling the team for a postseason run next season.

Yet winning football games could also hurt their chances of success in 2025 as the Browns will be forced down the draft board, potentially preventing the team from acquiring their preferred first-round selection.

Cleveland’s win last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers did just that, dropping the Browns down to the No. 8 overall selection in the latest PFF mock draft.

That shift also redirected the Browns to a new prospect from the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class.

PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness targeted a defensive player for the Browns’ selection, noting that Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham would be Cleveland’s pick at their new position.

“In an ideal world, the Browns would target a quarterback here, but with the top three already off the board, it makes more sense to focus on one of the premier defensive players available with the eighth pick. Mason Graham has been dominant this season, racking up 33 total pressures on 311 pass-rushing snaps while earning an elite 91.2 PFF run-defense grade,” McGuiness wrote.

Graham has played in 38 games for Michigan in three seasons, helping the team earn the national championship last season.

Graham has recorded 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Wolverines thus far in 2024.

