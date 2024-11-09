Browns Linked To Free Agent Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has taken a nosedive, with a dismal 2-7 record after nine weeks painting a bleak picture.

With playoff hopes essentially extinguished, attention inevitably turns to the upcoming offseason and potential roster improvements for 2025.

In a recent analysis, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox highlighted cornerback Rasul Douglas among his top 50 free agents for 2025, suggesting a potential fit with the Browns.

According to Knox, Douglas could be an attractive option for Cleveland’s defensive backfield.

“Douglas should be available on a relatively team-friendly contract because of his age, which could make him a strong fit for the Browns—who are in a constant search for cornerback depth,” Knox wrote.

Douglas’s journey took an interesting turn last season when the Bills acquired him from Green Bay to strengthen their secondary.

Despite suffering an MCL tear in 2023, he didn’t miss a single game, establishing himself as a dependable starter.

His performance spoke volumes, recording five interceptions split between both teams and maintaining a respectable 73.1 opposing passer rating.

While his numbers have dipped somewhat this year, with a 99.3 passer rating against, he continues to be a steady presence on the field.

Knox emphasized Douglas’s durability, noting his impressive participation in 94 percent of defensive snaps through nine games.

Though he may not rank among the elite cornerbacks and turns 30 next August, Douglas’s career trajectory has seen a remarkable upswing.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 209 pounds, he combines solid physical attributes with reliable ball skills, qualities that have cemented his position as a consistent starter in the league.

For the Browns, Douglas could represent a strategic addition to their defensive lineup, offering experienced depth at a potentially manageable price point.

