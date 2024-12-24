Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Interesting Player In Latest Mock Draft

Browns Linked To Interesting Player In Latest Mock Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns made the AFC playoffs under current head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 and 2023, the team relied on a strong running attack to power their offense.

Having a running back like Nick Chubb to rely on is a luxury few franchises have, but the strength of the Browns’ rushing attack has begun with their play up front.

Cleveland’s offensive line has traditionally been a strong unit under Stefanski, helping the Browns control the line of scrimmage and keep the football moving downfield.

The franchise could be looking to replicate that success, starting with the team’s first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analyst Kyle Crabbs believes the Browns will take an offensive lineman with their potential top-five pick in April, linking Cleveland with Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in his recent mock draft.

“Jedrick Wills has not lived up to his prior draft status and the rest of this group is comprised of aging (and expensive) veterans. A physical run blocker such as Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a welcomed sight and afford the Browns a new potential solution at left tackle while getting back to their roots as a team built on physical trench play in the AFC North,” Crabbs said.

Banks plays for the University of Texas, a team that won their opening-round playoff game last weekend against Clemson.

In three seasons, Banks has played in 40 games for the Longhorns.

As a junior, Banks won the John Outland Trophy to recognize him as the most outstanding interior lineman in college football.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Star Will 'Explore His Options' Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation