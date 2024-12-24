Browns Linked To Interesting Player In Latest Mock Draft

When the Cleveland Browns made the AFC playoffs under current head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 and 2023, the team relied on a strong running attack to power their offense.

Having a running back like Nick Chubb to rely on is a luxury few franchises have, but the strength of the Browns’ rushing attack has begun with their play up front.

Cleveland’s offensive line has traditionally been a strong unit under Stefanski, helping the Browns control the line of scrimmage and keep the football moving downfield.

The franchise could be looking to replicate that success, starting with the team’s first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analyst Kyle Crabbs believes the Browns will take an offensive lineman with their potential top-five pick in April, linking Cleveland with Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in his recent mock draft.

“Jedrick Wills has not lived up to his prior draft status and the rest of this group is comprised of aging (and expensive) veterans. A physical run blocker such as Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a welcomed sight and afford the Browns a new potential solution at left tackle while getting back to their roots as a team built on physical trench play in the AFC North,” Crabbs said.

The first 6️⃣ picks of our latest mock draft, via @KyleCrabbs 1. NYG – Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. NE – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

3. JAX – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

4. TEN – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

5. CLE – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

6. LV – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama https://t.co/JfWGOKZuRt pic.twitter.com/odmpwsij4Z — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 23, 2024

Banks plays for the University of Texas, a team that won their opening-round playoff game last weekend against Clemson.

In three seasons, Banks has played in 40 games for the Longhorns.

As a junior, Banks won the John Outland Trophy to recognize him as the most outstanding interior lineman in college football.

