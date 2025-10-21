Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Intriguing Veteran QB

Browns Linked To Intriguing Veteran QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Linked To Intriguing Veteran QB
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback, and they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to potentially find one.

Unfortunately, what promised to be a strong quarterback class isn’t shaping up that way.

Most of the high-end college prospects have been disappointing this season, and unless the Browns get the No. 1 overall pick, they might not be able to land a true star.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman doubled down on his take that the Browns should make a run at Mac Jones.

Granted, Jones isn’t a highly athletic QB, and he reportedly had some attitude problems during his three seasons with the New England Patriots.

Then again, he’s a tough competitor, and he’s looked much better now that he’s playing for the San Francisco 49ers after a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones has done an outstanding job taking over in San Francisco with Brock Purdy injured, up to the point where the 49ers might be regretting signing Purdy to a big contract extension.

In five games, Jones has completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions, and the Niners have won four of those games.

He’s 27 years old, and multiple teams were high on him when he was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones has another year left on his contract with the 49ers, so even if the Browns wanted to draft someone for the future, he could be a solid stopgap for them in a potential trade.

NEXT:  Quinshon Judkins Sends 4-Word Message To Cleveland
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation