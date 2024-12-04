Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Former Player Reveals How The Browns Should Handle Deshaun Watson This Offseason

By
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson has been with the Cleveland Browns for three years.

For the second year in a row, he has suffered a season-ending injury and watched his replacement do a markedly better job running his offense.

Jameis Winston has taken over under center for the Browns and injected new life into what was a lifeless franchise.

With a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years, the Browns have a major issue to discuss this offseason.

Former Brown and current analyst Leroy Hoard recently said on “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that the Browns need to do the right thing and get Deshaun Watson out of this locker room by any means necessary, with his reason being “The issues surrounding you and your ability to play have sucked the life out of this franchise, and in order for us to reset and get our bearings, it might be better for our franchise to pay you and just say, ‘go home.'”

It’s a painful situation, but this could be the right solution since this offense is now recurringly looking noticeably better with other quarterbacks running it.

Joe Flacco was signed off his couch last season and came in to lead this team to the playoffs, throwing multiple touchdowns in every start.

Winston has thrown for 300 yards three times in his five starts, while Watson still hasn’t done that a single time in his three years with the team.

Whether it’s a rookie, Winston, or somebody else, Browns fans appear to be ready to be done with the Watson experience and want a new quarterback permanently.

