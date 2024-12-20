Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 20, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Offensive Lineman Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft

Browns Linked To Offensive Lineman Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns officially eliminated from the playoffs, the franchise is beginning to look toward next season by adding reserve players into the lineup to audition them for next season.

That’s not the issue at the Browns’ left tackle position, however.

After admitting he made a “business decision” to miss a game earlier this season, starting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills has played sparingly since, coming in only for the Los Angeles Chargers contest in Week 9 in relief of Dawand Jones.

With Wills playing out the final season of his current contract, the Browns could be eyeing his future replacement in the draft after Jones took a step back this season.

That’s the sentiment that The 33rd Team analyst James Foster shared in his latest mock draft for the NFL after Week 15’s games.

Foster targeted Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons as a potential replacement, one the Browns could make with at the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the analyst.

“Simmons is a smooth mover with the range and recovery skills to mirror pass rushers on an island. His anchor was a concern last season but seemed to be much improved this year in limited action. He’s an excellent zone blocker with the explosiveness and hip flexibility to secure backside cutoffs,” Foster said.

Simmons was playing like the “best offensive lineman” in the 2025 draft class before tearing his ACL earlier this year, Foster added.

In 158 pass-blocking snaps in six games, Simmons allowed just a single pressure in 2024.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Reveals What He's Playing For In Final Games
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation