Browns Linked To Offensive Lineman Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft

With the Cleveland Browns officially eliminated from the playoffs, the franchise is beginning to look toward next season by adding reserve players into the lineup to audition them for next season.

That’s not the issue at the Browns’ left tackle position, however.

After admitting he made a “business decision” to miss a game earlier this season, starting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills has played sparingly since, coming in only for the Los Angeles Chargers contest in Week 9 in relief of Dawand Jones.

With Wills playing out the final season of his current contract, the Browns could be eyeing his future replacement in the draft after Jones took a step back this season.

That’s the sentiment that The 33rd Team analyst James Foster shared in his latest mock draft for the NFL after Week 15’s games.

Foster targeted Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons as a potential replacement, one the Browns could make with at the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the analyst.

“Simmons is a smooth mover with the range and recovery skills to mirror pass rushers on an island. His anchor was a concern last season but seemed to be much improved this year in limited action. He’s an excellent zone blocker with the explosiveness and hip flexibility to secure backside cutoffs,” Foster said.

Josh Simmons (OT #OhioState) is another great value at the position. Impressive blend of size, strength, and athleticism. Fun film to watch. A season-ending knee injury may push him down the board… pic.twitter.com/uMD7SCPIal — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) December 20, 2024

Simmons was playing like the “best offensive lineman” in the 2025 draft class before tearing his ACL earlier this year, Foster added.

In 158 pass-blocking snaps in six games, Simmons allowed just a single pressure in 2024.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals What He's Playing For In Final Games