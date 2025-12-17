Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Ohio State Star In Latest Mock Draft

Browns Linked To Ohio State Star In Latest Mock Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Linked To Ohio State Star In Latest Mock Draft
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

Subpar quarterback play, a predictable offense, and conservative playcalling have hurt the Cleveland Browns’ passing game way too many times this season. Then again, their lack of talent and poor execution from the wide receivers have also been major issues.

With that in mind, the Browns desperately need to address that situation in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are way too many options and talented players who should be able to provide this team with a much-needed boost. Considering that, Mike Renner of CBS Sports has the Browns going with another Buckeye.

In his latest mock draft, he has GM Andrew Berry drafting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the No.4 overall pick:

“Tate is the kind of vertical X receiver the Browns offense has been missing. He hauled in a ridiculous 11 of his 15 deep targets for 453 yards this fall. His 14.4 yards per target is an eye-popping figure. Most importantly, though, he didn’t drop a single pass all season,” Renner wrote.

Tate makes perfect sense for the Browns. He’s a hometown favorite because of his dominance at Ohio State, and the Buckeyes have a long history of producing game-changing pass catchers.

He’s also the type of playmaking, big-play threat the Browns have missed since Josh Gordon. He’d be a massive upgrade over the ever-struggling Jerry Jeudy.

Of course, whether the Browns should get Tate with a top-five selection is an entirely different discussion. He’s not likely to be there by the time they’re on the clock in the late 20s with the Jacksonville Jaguars pick, so they might have to get a little creative or trade down. Whatever the case, this team simply cannot afford to get past the first round without a wide receiver.

And with Tate already dominating in their backyard, he’s a no-brainer selection.

NEXT:  Odds Reveal Worrisome Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Sportscaster Michael Irvin on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Michael Irvin Points To Bigger Issues Behind Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns meet after the game at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears beat the Browns 31-3.
Caleb Williams Wasn’t Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Notes One Big Area That Shedeur Sanders Has To Improve
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Odds Reveal Worrisome Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Gets Candid About What He Needs To Improve
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Chemistry With Shedeur Sanders
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation