Browns Linked To Ohio State Star In Latest Mock Draft

Subpar quarterback play, a predictable offense, and conservative playcalling have hurt the Cleveland Browns’ passing game way too many times this season. Then again, their lack of talent and poor execution from the wide receivers have also been major issues.

With that in mind, the Browns desperately need to address that situation in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are way too many options and talented players who should be able to provide this team with a much-needed boost. Considering that, Mike Renner of CBS Sports has the Browns going with another Buckeye.

In his latest mock draft, he has GM Andrew Berry drafting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the No.4 overall pick:

“Tate is the kind of vertical X receiver the Browns offense has been missing. He hauled in a ridiculous 11 of his 15 deep targets for 453 yards this fall. His 14.4 yards per target is an eye-popping figure. Most importantly, though, he didn’t drop a single pass all season,” Renner wrote.

Tate makes perfect sense for the Browns. He’s a hometown favorite because of his dominance at Ohio State, and the Buckeyes have a long history of producing game-changing pass catchers.

I won’t be surprised at all if Carnell Tate has a better post season than Jeremiah Smith pic.twitter.com/DvGHAUkQwP — Mr. Ohio (@MrOhio) December 17, 2025

He’s also the type of playmaking, big-play threat the Browns have missed since Josh Gordon. He’d be a massive upgrade over the ever-struggling Jerry Jeudy.

Of course, whether the Browns should get Tate with a top-five selection is an entirely different discussion. He’s not likely to be there by the time they’re on the clock in the late 20s with the Jacksonville Jaguars pick, so they might have to get a little creative or trade down. Whatever the case, this team simply cannot afford to get past the first round without a wide receiver.

And with Tate already dominating in their backyard, he’s a no-brainer selection.

NEXT:

Odds Reveal Worrisome Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future