Browns Lose A Key Defensive Coordinator Candidate

The Cleveland Browns may have just seen one of their top defensive coordinator options come off the board.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Dino Vasso had been on Cleveland’s radar as the team searches for a replacement following the departure of Jim Schwartz. But that possibility now appears unlikely.

Ian Rapoport reported that Vasso is pulling out of all defensive coordinator opportunities and will instead return to the Houston Texans with a new contract extension.

“#Texans DBs coach Dino Vasso is pulling out of all defensive coordinator opportunities and will return to Houston with a new contract extension, per The Insiders. A top coordinator candidate for the #Browns and #Raiders, Vasso also interviewed with the #Titans and #AZCardinals,” Rapoport wrote.

Vasso had emerged as an intriguing candidate for several reasons. He has built a strong reputation around the league for his work with defensive backs and has been part of one of the NFL’s more disciplined secondaries. His name also carried familiarity with Todd Monken.

With Monken assembling his first staff, experience and scheme fit appear to be major priorities. Losing a candidate like Vasso narrows the field.

The Browns are now left to continue evaluating internal and external options. Internally, assistants such as safeties coach Ephraim Banda and linebackers coach Jason Tarver have been mentioned as possible interview candidates. Promoting from within could provide continuity after Schwartz helped turn Cleveland’s defense into one of the league’s most consistent units.

At the same time, Monken and the front office may still look outside the building for a fresh voice who can maintain the aggressive identity that has defined the defense in recent seasons.

Either way, Vasso’s decision is a setback.

When a respected coordinator candidate chooses stability elsewhere, it forces teams like Cleveland to pivot quickly. With the offseason moving fast and free agency and the draft around the corner, the Browns would prefer to have their defensive staff locked in sooner rather than later.

Now, the search continues, just with one fewer name on the list.

