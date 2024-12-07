Browns Made 4 Roster Moves On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns want to upset their lifelong divisional rivals.

As such, they know they will need to keep up with their red-hot offense.

With that in mind, they’ve decided to sign wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II to the active roster.

In corresponding moves, they had to place DT Maurice Hurst and OT Jedrick Wills on Injured Reserve (IR), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

All things considered, it seems like Wills may have played his last snap with the Browns already.

His knee reportedly isn’t responding in the way the team hoped for, and given his recent comments about making a “business decision,” losing his starting spot, his health, and the fact that the team didn’t sign him to an extension, make it seem as if he’s not going to be there next year.

As for Toney, this might be his final chance to prove himself in the league.

As talented as he is, he’s struggled, and there have also been multiple worrisome reports about his demeanor.

He’s spent most of the season with the practice squad after being let go by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, with the Browns looking at all their options in the final weeks of the season, he has a prime opportunity to demonstrate to the doubters that he can still be a consistent contributor to the passing game.

And with Jameis Winston and his determination to sling the pigskin down the field, he will have plenty of chances to prove his worth.

