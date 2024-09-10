Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Browns Make 5 Moves Ahead Of Jaguars' Contest

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of room for improvement following the team’s disappointing 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Cleveland made five moves on Tuesday to address concerns as the team prepares for the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that the Browns have signed another tight end after David Njoku was injured against Dallas.

Fowler took to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – to announce that Cleveland signed veteran tight end Geoff Swaim to their practice squad as “Insurance for Cleveland’s depleted TE room.”

Swaim is entering his 10th year in the NFL and has played for four franchises in his first nine seasons.

Last year, Swaim was with the Arizona Cardinals for much of the season, catching 10 passes for 94 yards in his lone season with the team.

In addition to Swaim, Cleveland also signed two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney to the practice squad (via the NFL’s X account).

Toney – a wide receiver entering his fourth year in the league – was the New York Giants’ 2021 NFL Draft first-round draft pick.

The speedy receiver was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season and remained with the team during their two championship seasons.

Kansas City waived Toney this year during their roster cutdown in August.

Earlier today, insider Mike Garafolo noted that the Browns are signing linebacker Khaleke Hudson to their practice squad.

To make room for these players, Cleveland announced that it released cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. and wide receiver Tulu Griffin from the practice squad.

NEXT:  NFL Insider Reveals NFL's Plans To Handle Deshaun Watson's Lawsuit
Browns Nation