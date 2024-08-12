Browns Make 7 Roster Moves After Preseason Game

To make an NFL’s 53-man roster, athletes need a bit of luck avoiding injury or bad plays that could make them look unfit for the franchise.

Conversely, sometimes a player’s misfortune is exactly what another athlete needs to make a franchise’s roster.

After the Cleveland Browns finished their preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, a total of seven roster moves were made as the AFC North squad looked to improve for the 2024 NFL regular season.

Multiple defensive players were signed to the roster as well as waived from it, analyst P.J. Ziegler shared on Twitter.

#Browns Signed:

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

CB Faion Hicks

S Chase Williams



Waived:

CB Vincent Gray (injury designation)⁰DE Marcus Haynes⁰LS Rex Sunahara⁰⁰Contract terminated:

RB John Kelly Jr. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) August 12, 2024

The Browns waived cornerback Vincent Gray with an injury designation, adding cornerback Faion Hicks in his place.

Hicks is joining his third NFL franchise after attempting to make rosters for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints over the past two seasons.

Cleveland also added safety Chase Williams to the roster, using a roster spot that was previously held by long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Williams is a rookie athlete who last played for the San Jose Spartans in 2023 after transferring to the school from USC.

Finally, the Browns added linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle using a spot the team had previously awarded to defensive Marcus Haynes just last week.

Bouyer-Randle is also attempting to make the roster for a third NFL franchise after his attempts last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders were not successful.

In addition to those moves, the Browns also terminated the contract of running back John Kelly Jr., a player who fumbled during the preseason contests against the Packers.

