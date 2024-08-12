Jordan Hicks’ Status For Preseason Revealed

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns saw two of the team’s starting linebackers from last season sign deals to play with other franchises.

With the departures of Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr., Cleveland turned to veteran Jordan Hicks and fifth-year player Devin Bush as potential replacements for the Browns’ defensive unit.

One of those new players could miss the remainder of the preseason, Kevin Stefanski revealed in his press conference before the Monday training camp practice session.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared the information on Hicks through a Twitter post as Stefanski said Hicks would be “week to week” in his recovery process from an undisclosed injury.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski calls LB Jordan Hicks “week to week” with undisclosed injury that’s kept him out last week-plus. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 12, 2024

Hicks has missed multiple practices over the past 10 days due to that undisclosed injury, Petrak observed.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker is one of the older pickups Cleveland made this offseason as the team is looking for veteran leadership at the linebacker position to go along with the budding star that is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The 32-year-old is considered to be a valuable piece of the Browns’ defensive puzzle as Hicks can provide substantial insight about winning football games in the NFL for his fellow linebackers.

Takitaki – who started in seven of the 15 games he played last season – left Cleveland to sign a new contract with the New England Patriots.

Anthony Walker Jr. wrapped up his third year in Cleveland during the 2023 season, starting in all 12 games he played for the Browns.

This season, Walker will play for the Miami Dolphins after the 6-foot-1 linebacker signed a deal with the AFC East franchise this offseason.

