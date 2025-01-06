Insider Believes Browns Could Lose Fan Favorite This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need to address several situations in the offseason.

That means that they could lose two of their fan favorites.

There has been some speculation regarding Myles Garrett’s future, and while it seems highly unlikely that the team will trade him, Nick Chubb’s situation is fairly different.

He will be a free agent, and according to team insider Tony Grossi, he might not be back.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the team insider stated that Chubb may have hinted at his desire to leave and move on in his exit press conference.

Will Nick Chubb be back with the Browns next year? @TonyGrossi doesn't think so after Andrew Berry's press conference… Would you be ok with Chubb playing for another team next year? pic.twitter.com/zGVKnnToCT — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 6, 2025

The former superstar running back was coming off a major injury this season, and he was far from the player he once was.

There have been major concerns about whether he could turn back the clock and return to his pre-injury form.

Now, he might not be in Cleveland to pursue that.

Grossi argued that the Browns have been very vocal about their desire to bring him back and that they would exhaust all avenues to work something out.

However, Chubb might not feel the same way at this point in his career.

This will be a big blow to the fans.

But even if the Browns were to bring him back, they should also look to bring another running back along.

Jerome Ford failed to impress as the lead back, and the team’s running game left plenty to be desired this season.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Predicts Myles Garrett's Future With Browns