Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns recently added to their receiving core by trading for former Denver Broncos pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland gave Denver their 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks in exchange for Jeudy.

Now that he has found a new home, the young wide receiver wants to stay a while.

To help Cleveland free up some more cap space, the new Browns pass-catcher offered to restructure his current contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates on Twitter, Cleveland has restructured Jeudy’s contract to create $10 million in cap space for 2024.

Cleveland saved that money by turning Jeudy’s current deal of $12 million and tweaking it to include a $10 million bonus.

After the trade for Jeudy, the Browns now have five picks left for next month’s NFL Draft.

They include a pick each in the second, third, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

Jeudy was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2018 as the nation’s best receiver in college while playing for Alabama.

He was then selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

After starting 15 games as a rookie, Jeudy was limited to only five starts in 2021 due to an ankle sprain.

In 2022, he had the best season of his career, finishing with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Before the 2023 season began, there were rumors that Denver was looking to trade him, and Cleveland was one of the teams interested.

Nothing materialized and Jeudy remained in Colorado and wrapped up his fourth season with 54 receptions for 758 yards and two scores.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining The Colts

1 day ago

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

2 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

3 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

3 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

3 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

3 days ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

4 days ago

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

No more pages to load