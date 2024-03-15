Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

The Cleveland Browns recently added to their receiving core by trading for former Denver Broncos pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland gave Denver their 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks in exchange for Jeudy.

Now that he has found a new home, the young wide receiver wants to stay a while.

To help Cleveland free up some more cap space, the new Browns pass-catcher offered to restructure his current contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates on Twitter, Cleveland has restructured Jeudy’s contract to create $10 million in cap space for 2024.

The Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired WR Jerry Jeudy to create north of $10M in 2024 cap space. The 49ers restructured the contract of TE George Kittle, also creating close to $10M in 2024 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2024

Cleveland saved that money by turning Jeudy’s current deal of $12 million and tweaking it to include a $10 million bonus.

After the trade for Jeudy, the Browns now have five picks left for next month’s NFL Draft.

They include a pick each in the second, third, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

Jeudy was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2018 as the nation’s best receiver in college while playing for Alabama.

He was then selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

After starting 15 games as a rookie, Jeudy was limited to only five starts in 2021 due to an ankle sprain.

In 2022, he had the best season of his career, finishing with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Before the 2023 season began, there were rumors that Denver was looking to trade him, and Cleveland was one of the teams interested.

Nothing materialized and Jeudy remained in Colorado and wrapped up his fourth season with 54 receptions for 758 yards and two scores.