Browns Make Another Key Move In Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns are officially moving closer to a decision in their head coaching search.

On Monday evening, the team announced that it has completed a second interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

“We have completed a second head coach interview with Nate Scheelhaase,” the Browns posted on social media.

We have completed a second head coach interview with Nate Scheelhaase 📰 Read more: https://t.co/irNHCmxiow pic.twitter.com/7z2KBujGnF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 26, 2026

Earlier Monday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski removed himself from consideration for the Browns’ opening after agreeing to a new contract with Jacksonville. Udinski’s exit narrowed the field significantly and leaves Scheelhaase as the most prominent remaining young offensive candidate in the search.

Scheelhaase has also drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, who requested an interview with him earlier in the day.

The Browns’ offense struggled throughout the 2025 season, ranking near the bottom of the league in passing efficiency, explosive plays, and overall consistency. With uncertainty at quarterback and a roster that leans young on the offensive side of the ball, many believe the franchise is prioritizing a coach capable of building a modern, sustainable offensive system.

Scheelhaase fits that profile.

With the second interview now complete, a decision could be coming soon.

Whether Cleveland ultimately moves quickly to secure Scheelhaase or continues to evaluate other options, Monday’s announcement confirms one thing: Nate Scheelhaase is no longer just a candidate; he is a central figure in the Browns’ future plans.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Browns' 2 Red Flags Amid Head Coaching Search