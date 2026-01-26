© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, January 26, 2026
Browns Make Another Key Move In Coaching Search

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are officially moving closer to a decision in their head coaching search.

On Monday evening, the team announced that it has completed a second interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

“We have completed a second head coach interview with Nate Scheelhaase,” the Browns posted on social media.

Earlier Monday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski removed himself from consideration for the Browns’ opening after agreeing to a new contract with Jacksonville. Udinski’s exit narrowed the field significantly and leaves Scheelhaase as the most prominent remaining young offensive candidate in the search.

Scheelhaase has also drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, who requested an interview with him earlier in the day.

The Browns’ offense struggled throughout the 2025 season, ranking near the bottom of the league in passing efficiency, explosive plays, and overall consistency. With uncertainty at quarterback and a roster that leans young on the offensive side of the ball, many believe the franchise is prioritizing a coach capable of building a modern, sustainable offensive system.

Scheelhaase fits that profile.

With the second interview now complete, a decision could be coming soon.

Whether Cleveland ultimately moves quickly to secure Scheelhaase or continues to evaluate other options, Monday’s announcement confirms one thing: Nate Scheelhaase is no longer just a candidate; he is a central figure in the Browns’ future plans.

