Browns Make Embarrassing NFL History After Loss To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-9 on Sunday, extending their troubling offensive struggles under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The unit showed occasional flashes but failed to convert drives into touchdowns, leaving a frustrated fanbase questioning the lack of consistent rhythm.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 221 yards but couldn’t lead the offense into the end zone, with kicker Andre Szmyt connecting on three field goals as Cleveland’s only scoring.

The loss carried additional weight as reports surfaced that the Browns set an embarrassing NFL record with the defeat.

“The Steelers’ 22 straight home regular season wins vs the Browns is the 2nd-longest streak vs a single opponent in NFL history (Packers 23 straight vs Lions from 1992-2014),” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X.

Pittsburgh has turned Acrisure Stadium into a fortress against Cleveland, with the Browns last winning a regular-season road game there in 2003.

The rivalry remains intense, but recent years have shown a clear home-field advantage for the Steelers.

Sunday’s contest reinforced that pattern as the Pittsburgh offense controlled the tempo with a balanced attack and converted key opportunities.

Cleveland’s offense struggled under pressure throughout the afternoon, hampered by dropped passes and costly penalties that stalled promising drives.

The defense provided resistance but couldn’t overcome the offensive limitations as Pittsburgh executed efficiently in crucial moments.

Breaking this lengthy losing streak in Pittsburgh remains a significant challenge for Cleveland moving forward.

The Browns must address their offensive inconsistencies if they hope to change the narrative in this storied rivalry.

