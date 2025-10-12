Greg Newsome Off To Rough Start With Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired cornerback Greg Newsome II from the Cleveland Browns, hoping for an immediate upgrade in their secondary.

Sunday’s debut against the Seattle Seahawks didn’t go as planned.

Newsome struggled in coverage during the 20-12 loss, surrendering a 61-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on his first snap with his new team.

Let’s check in on Greg Newsome: pic.twitter.com/q6cOY0A4Ib — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) October 12, 2025

Newsome started the game on the bench before entering later in the contest.

Jacksonville sent Tyson Campbell to Cleveland in exchange for Newsome, looking for a cornerback who fit their defensive system better.

Campbell struggled through two injury-plagued seasons and received five games to prove himself before the front office moved on.

Campbell made his debut for the Browns in their loss to the Steelers on Sunday, and Kevin Stefanski praised his performance.

“I thought Tyson did a good job considering when we got him up to speed. Obviously their great player over there made a play but really was pleased with how he was able to get up to speed in this game,” Stefanski said via Daniel Oyefusi.

Newsome hadn’t established a consistent role with the Browns but showed playmaking ability when given opportunities.

The trade made sense on paper, but the early returns are leaving questions about whether Jacksonville made the right call.

Some responsibility falls on the coaching staff for inserting him into game action so quickly without adequate time to learn the system.

Newsome will benefit from additional preparation before Week 7’s London matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, giving him a better chance to showcase why Jacksonville traded for him.

