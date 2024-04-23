Former Browns LB Signs Deal With AFC Foe

The Cleveland Browns kept the core of their historically good defense from the 2023 season intact, losing primarily depth players with the eight free agents who signed with other NFL teams.

Linebacker was an exceptionally hard-hit position as Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Matthew Adams all inked deals with other teams during the offseason.

In addition, Adam Schefter reported Monday night on Twitter that the Houston Texans signed former Cleveland linebacker Jacob Phillips to a one-year deal for 2024.

Texans are signing former Browns free-agent linebacker Jacob Phillips to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024

Phillips was with the Browns for four years after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Injuries plagued Phillips while in Cleveland as the linebacker played in only 20 games over that span.

Last season, Phillips was lost in a preseason game with a torn pectoral muscle and was placed on the Injured Reserve list immediately afterward while undergoing surgery to repair the tear.

In 20 games, Phillips recorded 88 tackles, three sacks, and five pass deflections.

Phillips joined the Browns after a successful career at LSU with the 97th overall pick.

The linebacker spent multiple games on the IR in 2021 and 2022 with other injuries to his arms.

Phillips became expendable once the Browns had signed free-agent linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks to contracts in March.

Bush is entering his sixth year in the league, having played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks over that span.

Hicks is a 10-year veteran that has recorded over 100 tackles in each of the past five seasons.

