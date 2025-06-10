Browns Make Huge Announcement About Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns made a classy move with their public farewell message for fan-favorite running back Nick Chubb.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were effusive in praising Chubb for what he’s done for the organization, even reliving one of their favorite plays from the running back.

In their goodbye message, it was more than clear that the Cleveland owners want to bring the four-time Pro Bowler back into the fold in the future.

The Browns’ owners made a huge announcement during their farewell message, noting that Chubb would receive one of the organization’s top honors.

“Thank you for being a Brown, Nick, and we look forward to the day we celebrate your career as a member of our Ring of Honor,” the Haslams said via a statement.

Cleveland’s Ring of Honor has 21 members, and the majority of those are also enshrined in the NFL’s Hall of Fame, too.

The Browns added two members in 2024, selecting placekicker Phil Dawson and longtime play-by-play man Jim Donovan to the Ring of Honor’s exclusive ranks.

It would be a well-deserved honor for Chubb after leading the organization to three playoff appearances during his seven-year stint with the team.

During his Browns’ career, Chubb ran for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns while netting another 1,042 receiving yards and five scores through the passing game.

His best season was the 2019 campaign when he finished with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding another 278 receiving yards.

On Monday, Chubb signed with the Houston Texans after becoming a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

