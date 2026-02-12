© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, February 12, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Carson Schwesinger’s DROY Could Change How Teams Draft

Insider Says Carson Schwesinger’s DROY Could Change How Teams Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Insider Says Carson Schwesinger’s DROY Could Change How Teams Draft
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft has been regarded as one of the best in the league. It’s early, but the returns they saw in Year 1 from many of their draftees are encouraging. If they’re lucky, many of these athletes can be a part of the team’s nucleus for the foreseeable future.

One of those athletes is Carson Schwesinger, whom they took with the first pick of the second round. Schwesinger had a massive rookie year, one that netted him Defensive Rookie of the Year. After seeing this success from an off-ball linebacker, insider Tony Pauline noted that teams will pay a lot more attention to this position moving forward.

“You know, Carson Schwesinger’s a true off-ball linebacker, and off-ball linebackers are not seen as a priority on draft day, especially in the first round… I think that more teams will be prone to taking good off-ball linebackers earlier than they have in the past,” Pauline said.

Whether multiple off-ball linebackers will move into the first round in 2026 remains to be seen, but Pauline brings up an intriguing point, if nothing else. Teams have been so focused on edge rushers and defensive backs in recent seasons that they’ve let this position fall to the wayside, allowing teams like the Browns to get an amazing player in the second round.

The 2026 NFL Draft isn’t slated to be deep at that many positions; rather, the positional depth is spread out, allowing many teams with pressing needs to find what they’re looking for in the first and second rounds. For instance, after Fernando Mendoza, there’s said to be a steep drop-off at the quarterback position.

In the past few years, teams have emphasized QB, given how loaded the classes have been, but that’s not the case this season. Wide receivers have also been a hot commodity in recent drafts, and while this year’s class has plenty of intriguing options, there should still be room for teams to find some great defenders at historically unorthodox positions.

Schwesinger, Myles Garrett, and Mason Graham, to name a few, look to be the defensive core of this Browns team over the next few seasons. It will be interesting to see how they tackle this year’s draft with that in mind, and what their strategy of offensive vs defensive players will be.

NEXT:  Browns Named Worst Landing Spot For Top QB Prospect
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation