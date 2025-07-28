Browns Make Major Roster Decision Amid Kenny Pickett Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has taken a turn.

Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury, and while the team has yet to announce its extent or his timeline to return, he’s going to miss some time at training camp.

However, it looks like they won’t seek outside help or a replacement.

“The Browns won’t sign another quarterback in the wake of Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Truth be told, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to bring in anybody else.

They already have four quarterback candidates, which is more than the average NFL team.

Now, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will have a path to earn the backup spot, with Joe Flacco most likely cementing himself as the starter.

Pickett will now be the odd man out, for now, and it may be hard to make a case for the Browns to keep him around much longer.

Most people assumed he would be a backup quarterback when they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

The Browns gushed about him, but he hasn’t shown anything to prove he can be an NFL starter.

If he doesn’t win the starting quarterback job, there is little to no incentive to keep him.

This situation still looks far from promising, with Flacco nearing the end of his career.

If there’s any silver lining, it is that there’s now a clearer path for one of the rookies to take the field at some point this season.

