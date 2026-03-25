Browns Make Notable Change To Myles Garrett’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns have made an important contract adjustment involving one of their most valuable players.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, the team and star defensive end Myles Garrett have agreed to modify language in his contract. While it may not grab headlines like a blockbuster trade or signing, the decision gives the Browns more future cap space.

Garrett’s deal previously included option bonuses in 2026, 2027, and 2028 that needed to be exercised early in the league year. Under the revised terms, those deadlines have been pushed back to just seven days before each regular season begins.

By delaying those decisions closer to the season, the Browns can better evaluate their roster, injuries, and overall cap situation.

Garrett also benefits from the new structure.

The payment terms for those option bonuses were adjusted in a way that is more favorable to him, and the team converted $8 million of his base salary in both 2029 and 2030 into early roster bonuses. That ensures Garrett receives more guaranteed money sooner, reinforcing his status as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Not long ago, there was tension between the two sides, as Garrett had requested a trade before ultimately agreeing to a four-year contract extension. Now, both sides appear aligned again, working together to create a structure that benefits everyone.

On the field, Garrett remains one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL.

He is coming off another elite season in which he recorded 23 sacks, setting a single-season franchise record. He also recently earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, further solidifying his place among the league’s elite defenders.

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