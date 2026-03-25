2 Browns Executives Are In Attendance For Ohio State Pro Day

Ohio State’s Pro Day is underway, and to nobody’s surprise, the Cleveland Browns sent a couple of executives down the road to check in on some of the best prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Ohio State has four prospects who could be off the board in the top five or six picks of this draft, so the Browns will have a chance to add a local legend to their roster with the sixth overall pick.

General manager Andrew Berry recently skipped Alabama’s Pro Day, which will certainly quiet the rumors linking Ty Simpson to the Browns, but both of his assistants showed up at Ohio State, which will push the rumors in a different direction.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently shared that assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman, as well as other scouts, were at OSU’s Pro Day. With Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Carnell Tate, and Caleb Downs all in the mix to be potential top-five picks, it’s wise for the Browns to send some of their best evaluators to Columbus.

“Browns assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman, as well as other scouts, are in attendance for OSU’s Pro Day,” Oyefusi posted on X.

Browns assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman, as well as other scouts, are in attendance for OSU’s Pro Day https://t.co/r8EvGaM8hU — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 25, 2026

Of the aforementioned prospects, Tate is the one most commonly linked to the Browns. Styles isn’t a sensible fit due to the presence of Carson Schwesinger, Reese likely doesn’t make it to the sixth pick, and Downs also doesn’t fill an immediate need, while Tate would immediately be the No. 1 receiver this team has needed for years.

He has some concerns, but with Jerry Jeudy in town, he wouldn’t be tasked to be the No. 1 option right away, which is fine since he has experience playing alongside Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. While the No. 6 pick could be used on a left tackle, the links to Tate are very real because if Shedeur Sanders is going to have any chance of succeeding, he needs a weapon, not just a blind side protector.

It’s great to see the executives doing their due diligence, and who knows? Maybe we’ll see another local star suiting up in Cleveland this fall.

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Browns Send Clear Signal About QB Prospect Interest