Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been as good as expected this season. The rookies have looked sharp and might be building blocks for years to come, but the team has only won three games.

At least, that means that they should have one of the most valuable picks in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

They also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round selection from the Travis Hunter trade, so Browns fans are probably rooting pretty heavily against Trevor Lawrence right now.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the Jaguars beat Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Per Bleacher Report, those results have moved the Browns up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, all while their pick from the Jaguars moved down from No. 22 to No. 26.

Browns Weigh QB Options Ahead Of 2026 Draft

The Browns will continue to roll with Shedeur Sanders for the time being. The former fifth-round pick has helped the offense look a little more efficient, and while he may not be a long-term answer at the position, he’s the Browns’ best bet right now.

The quarterback class of 2026 isn’t that deep. That’s to say that if the Browns fail to land a top-three selection, chances are that they might be better off addressing other issues on their offense, such as the offensive line and/or the wide receivers corps.

That could leave them with Sanders as the starter for another year or make them go after a stopgap in the trade market.

Whatever the case, they will have options.

