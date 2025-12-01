Grant Delpit Had Telling Comment After Browns’ Loss On Sunday

Cleveland Browns fans weren’t necessarily optimistic about the team’s chances heading into their Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, but they did want to see what they could do against a high-caliber opponent. The defense held its own in the first half, allowing just 10 points, but the wheels fell off the bus in the second half, and they ended up losing 26-8.

There were mistakes on both sides of the ball that led to their ultimate downfall, but safety Grant Delpit didn’t hold back when talking about the special teams unit in a postgame interview.

Reporter Camryn Justice highlighted these comments on X, showing what Delpit thought about his team’s output.

“I think special teams is just more of a 1-2 in the moment… You can prepare all you want, but you gotta be willing to give that effort,” Delpit said.

Special Teams Must Raise The Standard For 2026

NFL players are all about accountability and making sure their teammates are doing their jobs, and it’s obvious that Delpit wants the special teamers to adopt this mentality moving forward. Analysts and fans are often quick to call out when the offense or defense is playing well (or poorly, for that matter), but special teams can get overlooked in those conversations.

It might not be the most important unit on paper, but if an organization’s special teams are lackluster, it can be the difference between a fringe playoff team and a Super Bowl contender.

The Browns have a lot of things to address in the offseason if they want any chances of improving in 2026 and beyond, and this unit will certainly see some changes over the next few months.

