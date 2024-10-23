Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will officially have a new quarterback behind center on Sunday.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffering a finger injury while subbing in for Deshaun Watson, it’ll be Jameis Winston’s chance to run the show.

The team has already lost Watson for the season, and he’s looking at a long layoff.

As pointed out by Mary Kay Cabot, Watson’s ruptured Achilles tendon will have him on the shelf for at least nine months.

Watson has played a total of 19 games since arriving in Cleveland three years ago, going 9-10.

Some of that was due to a suspension, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy even when eligible to play.

The Browns are still on the hook for more than $170 million in cap hits, but some believe Watson has already played his final down for the organization.

The team went the extra mile to make sure he had everything he needed to thrive this season, but that wasn’t enough to produce wins.

Some argue that the decision not to bench him earlier in the season came straight from Jimmy Haslam, thus leaving Kevin Stefanski’s hands tied.

Watson never played up to the expectations, and most analysts agree that this could go down as the worst trade in NFL history.

In hindsight, the Browns could’ve stuck with Baker Mayfield, who had led them to the playoffs and is now thriving somewhere else.

Now, they’ll most likely be back to the drawing board and, once again, looking for their franchise quarterback.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

