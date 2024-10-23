Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson’s Recovery

The Cleveland Browns will officially have a new quarterback behind center on Sunday.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffering a finger injury while subbing in for Deshaun Watson, it’ll be Jameis Winston’s chance to run the show.

The team has already lost Watson for the season, and he’s looking at a long layoff.

As pointed out by Mary Kay Cabot, Watson’s ruptured Achilles tendon will have him on the shelf for at least nine months.

#Browns Deshaun Watson will have his ruptured Achilles tendon repaired Friday by #Packers team physician Dr. Robert Anderson, source tells me. Should be about a 9 month recovery. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 23, 2024

Watson has played a total of 19 games since arriving in Cleveland three years ago, going 9-10.

Some of that was due to a suspension, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy even when eligible to play.

The Browns are still on the hook for more than $170 million in cap hits, but some believe Watson has already played his final down for the organization.

The team went the extra mile to make sure he had everything he needed to thrive this season, but that wasn’t enough to produce wins.

Some argue that the decision not to bench him earlier in the season came straight from Jimmy Haslam, thus leaving Kevin Stefanski’s hands tied.

Watson never played up to the expectations, and most analysts agree that this could go down as the worst trade in NFL history.

In hindsight, the Browns could’ve stuck with Baker Mayfield, who had led them to the playoffs and is now thriving somewhere else.

Now, they’ll most likely be back to the drawing board and, once again, looking for their franchise quarterback.

