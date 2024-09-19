Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make Surprise Move By Waiving Rookie Draft Pick

Browns Make Surprise Move By Waiving Rookie Draft Pick

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a talented roster, one that when healthy looks to be capable of making a deep postseason run.

Being healthy is the key part.

The Browns have more than a dozen players who are nursing injuries in practice on the 53-man roster, more than most teams have this time of the season.

Cleveland is constantly looking at ways to open slots on the roster for short-term solutions that will address their injury situation, which could be one of the reasons the Browns made two moves on Thursday.

Analyst Kelsey Russo shared on X the news that the Browns waived two players today, cutting ties with safety Chase Williams from the practice squad and surprisingly waiving draft pick Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson from the 53-man roster.

Waiving Watson is a surprise move as the defender survived the initial 53-man cutdown day.

Watson was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 at Mississippi State, and the Browns made him the team’s sixth-round selection in April.

The linebacker had been on the special teams unit in both games this season, playing exclusively in that role against Dallas and Jacksonville.

In addition to adding players in place of injured starters, this move could also be in preparation for another rookie – defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. – to return to the roster.

Currently, Hall is still on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list, meaning he cannot participate in games for Cleveland.

Hall pleaded no contest to charges in court on Thursday morning, and the league released a statement that the defender remained on the Commissioner’s list.

Williams is also a rookie, and he’s been on and off the Browns’ roster twice now.

NEXT:  Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Amari Cooper's Struggles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Amari Cooper's Struggles

3 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest About His Slow Start

4 hours ago

BEREA, OH - MAY 17: Cleveland Browns draft pick Joel Bitonio #75 works out during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on May 17, 2014 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Likely Plan For Offensive Line On Sunday

5 hours ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Shares His Thoughts On Becoming Browns Legend With Jim Donovan

7 hours ago

Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan To Be Honored As Browns Legend This Sunday

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

10 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

11 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Deshaun Watson

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

12 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A 'Must-Win' Situation

12 hours ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

21 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

1 day ago

Browns Nation